Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $31.42

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after buying an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,623,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 558,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

