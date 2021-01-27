Maecenas Price Tops $0.0018 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 87.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Maecenas has a market cap of $124,255.04 and approximately $84.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00909314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00049969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.14 or 0.04361764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017967 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.