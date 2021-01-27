MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $15,968,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $11.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.53. 520,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,602. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

