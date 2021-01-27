Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report sales of $108.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.30 million and the lowest is $108.40 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $91.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $407.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.74 million to $408.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $482.87 million, with estimates ranging from $478.47 million to $489.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

RPD stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 568,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,174. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after buying an additional 360,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 242,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,697,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

