CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

CLSK stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. 2,284,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,368. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $588.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 5.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.