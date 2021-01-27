Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. PayPal posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

PYPL traded down $11.06 on Wednesday, reaching $229.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,325,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,177. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.46.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.