Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $8.54 on Wednesday, hitting $162.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,992,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,514. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

