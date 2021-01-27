Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARWR. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 25,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,810,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 317,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,970,841.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. 979,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $86.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.