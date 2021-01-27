Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce sales of $340.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the highest is $371.07 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $333.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $990,381. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,094. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

