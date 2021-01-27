Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.20 ($57.88).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

