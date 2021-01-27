Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00178168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000260 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010144 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

