Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,081.00 and last traded at $1,092.08. 1,603,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,079,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,159.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,041.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

