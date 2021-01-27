Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,081.00 and last traded at $1,092.08. 1,603,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,079,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,159.77.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,041.22.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
