Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Down 5.9%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 1,144,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,804,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.