ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Down 5.9%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.50 and last traded at $99.76. 2,205,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,622,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 87.1% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

