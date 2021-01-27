Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Down 5.7%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 2,331,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,742,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

