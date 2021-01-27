T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $122.45 and last traded at $123.27. Approximately 7,005,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,964,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 212,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

