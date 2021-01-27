Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 6%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.94. 2,855,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,802,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.72.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. Analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

