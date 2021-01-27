InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) were down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 1,514,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,376,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,221 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

