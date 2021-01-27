Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

BKH traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,923. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

