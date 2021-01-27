Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.07.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 3,126,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,211. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $81.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

