JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

JFrog stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,558. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. JFrog has a twelve month low of $57.14 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $2,285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $1,524,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $6,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

