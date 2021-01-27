CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CX. Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

CX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,851,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,314,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after buying an additional 6,539,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after buying an additional 29,334,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 232.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 108,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 375,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

