Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $129.40 and last traded at $130.11. 2,343,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,610,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.10.

Specifically, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 58.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

