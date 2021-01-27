AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVEVF. UBS Group raised AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Panmure Gordon raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AVEVF stock remained flat at $$52.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

