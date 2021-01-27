BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Trading Down 5.7%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.84. 3,006,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,492,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $388.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.
In related news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,287 shares of company stock worth $204,625 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.
About BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
