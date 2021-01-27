BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Trading Down 5.7%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.84. 3,006,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,492,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $388.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,287 shares of company stock worth $204,625 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

