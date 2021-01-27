Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. 569,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 193,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synacor stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Synacor worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

