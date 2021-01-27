Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Trading Down 5.6%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.81. Approximately 1,380,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 793,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

WMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

