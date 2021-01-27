Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Down 5.8%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $162.40 and last traded at $162.69. Approximately 1,219,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 996,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 32,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

