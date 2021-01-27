Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Down 5.8%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $162.40 and last traded at $162.69. Approximately 1,219,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 996,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.64.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 32,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.
