ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 5.6%

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $34.07. 12,691,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 7,904,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

