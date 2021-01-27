LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.88 and last traded at $105.25. Approximately 1,257,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 692,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

