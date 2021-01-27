BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. BWX Technologies also posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $55,380.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $937,266. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 517.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 39,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

