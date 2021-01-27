INO COIN (INO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $389,032.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $977.64 million and $389,032.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00017774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00069160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00925021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.27 or 0.04363206 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017969 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

