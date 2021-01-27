Cartesi (CTSI) Price Tops $0.0622 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and $5.10 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00050848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00134293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00294498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00069396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00036245 BTC.

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,629,554 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

