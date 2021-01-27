Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.28. 2,828,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,474. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57.

Get Prologis alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.