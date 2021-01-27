Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $59.09 and last traded at $59.19. Approximately 1,091,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 936,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

Specifically, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $160,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,181,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

