Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.78 Million

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post $8.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $14.10 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $7.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $27.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $41.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $160.08 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $695.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

