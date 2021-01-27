Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.7 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.16 EPS.

EXTR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 1,806,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,741. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $922.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.30.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

