Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 10,030,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 10,124,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.