Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.38. 2,094,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,821,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

