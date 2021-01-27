Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Trading Down 5.4%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) shares traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.50. 947,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 517,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

