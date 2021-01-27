J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Trading Down 5.4%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.47 and last traded at $135.73. 846,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 827,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

