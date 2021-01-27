Bitgear (GEAR) Market Cap Reaches $722,807.83

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Bitgear has a market cap of $722,807.83 and approximately $3,682.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitgear has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00134492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00296094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,318,647 tokens. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

Bitgear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

