Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $72.00

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. 1,807,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. JFrog has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

