CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $653,030.72 and approximately $182.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00424515 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,572,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,265,154 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.