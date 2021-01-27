Analysts Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Price Target at $18.00

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sidoti lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

