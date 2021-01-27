Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Down 5.1%

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.15. 10,112,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 3,242,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 674,880 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 173,481 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

