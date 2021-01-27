Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

NASDAQ CATC traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 26,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

