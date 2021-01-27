Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.71 million.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $7.99 on Wednesday, reaching $130.11. 2,343,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.