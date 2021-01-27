Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.17.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $7.99 on Wednesday, reaching $130.11. 2,343,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.