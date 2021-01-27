AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Shares of AUDC traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. 475,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

