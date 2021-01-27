Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) PT at $181.09

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,277,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,329,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 409.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,685,000 after purchasing an additional 721,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.33. 421,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.06. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.